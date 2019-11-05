A 53-year-old man housed at the Clarence N. Stevenson Unit near Cuero was injured Monday morning after a correctional officer attempted to restrain him.
About 10 a.m., the inmate suffered a head injury in the unit’s infirmary and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, said Jeremy Desel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The man was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.
Located just north of Cuero, the 464-acre prison unit is able to house 1,384 male prisoners.
Desel declined to reveal the inmate’s name, correctional officer’s name and whether the correctional officer has been disciplined or placed on leave.
“It is under investigation,” he said.
The incident is under investigation by TDCJ and the state’s Office of Inspector General.
The Texas inspector general’s office was created to serve as the primary law enforcement and investigative organization for TDCJ, according to the department’s website.
“The OIG is an independent office that reports to the Texas Board of Criminal Justice, with the inspector general reporting directly to the TBCJ chairman,” according to the website.
