A prison correctional officer at the Clarence N. Stevenson Unit who injured an inmate in November has been recommended for termination.
That correctional officer was identified as Aaron Kloesel on Tuesday by Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jeremy Desel in a written statement.
Kloesel, who has no criminal history, had served 13 years as a correctional officer, said Desel, adding questions about whether there would be a criminal investigation would have to be directed to the state’s Office of Inspector General.
OIG representatives could be reached for comment Tuesday.
Located just north of Cuero, the 464-acre Stevenson prison unit is able to house 1,384 male prisoners.
On the morning of Nov. 4, one of those inmates, 53-year-old Candelario Hernandez, suffered a head injury after Kloesel attempted to restrain him in the unit’s infirmary.
Authorities then took Hernandez to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.
As of Tuesday, Hernandez was continuing medical treatment at the Hospital Galveston Unit, the only hospital prison unit in the country, Desel said.
Desel said he was unable to provide further information about Hernandez because of medical privacy laws.
Hernandez is serving a 23-year sentence on a 2013 conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Webb County.
Since Nov. 4, Kloesel has not returned to work at the unit, although he is appealing his recommendation for termination.
A TDCJ review panel will handle that appeal, Desel said.
That termination will prevent Kloesel from serving as a correctional officer in other TDCJ units, but Desel said he could not say how it might affect his employment with private or out-of-state units.
Correctional officers are not required to obtain peace officers’ licenses, Desel said.
Kloesel could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.