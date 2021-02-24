CUERO — Mike Cavanaugh walked to the southeast end of the 2,800-foot runway at Cuero Municipal Airport and looked out at the railroad tracks not far away. A white stripe painted on the asphalt indicates the line past which all airplanes are required to land, lest they graze train cars passing by.
The white stripe also represents something else: a line past which the Cuero Municipal Airport, which was built in the 1940s, can expand no further. At the northwest end, the airport is bounded by U.S. 87, making it impossible to expand the runway and allow heavier aircraft to land there.
"You’re not going to make it any longer," Cavanaugh said. "That has been the dilemma."
Cavanaugh, the former principal of Cuero High School and a longtime pilot, is one of the chief proponents for building a new airport in Cuero. A bill authored by Rep. Geanie Morrison and Sen. Lois Kolkhorst that was passed in 2019 cleared the way for the state to sell 100 acres of land at the east end of the TDCJ's Clarence N. Stevenson Unit for the airport's development if the project moves forward. About 40 acres of private land would likely need to be purchased to the north of that site as well, Cavanaugh said.
The Texas Department of Transportation is currently conducting a $150,000 study, supplemented by about $5,000 from the city and county, to determine whether the airport would be eligible for state and federal funding, Cavanaugh said. The study is likely to conclude in March, and the results will then be presented to Cuero's city council.
Cuero City Manager Raymie Zella said building an airport by the prison would cost about $8 million. According to the TxDOT Aviation Capital Improvement Program, federal and state funds cover 90% of the expense of most projects that qualify for the program, with local governments paying for the other 10%. That means the project would carry an $800,000 price tag shared by the city and county if it eventually moves forward.
The airport would likely be built with a 3,500-foot runway, Cavanaugh said, which is long enough to accommodate most single-engine and some light twin-engine airplanes. If everything went according to plan, it would likely take three to five years for the new airport to become operational.
DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler said the airport could present an opportunity for the county to attract industrial development and solidify its economic future, especially once the Eagle Ford shale dries up.
"It’s a long-term approach," Fowler said. "I don’t want to be so far-fetched as to say, 'Let’s build it, and they’ll come.' But eventually ... an airport might just be one of the basic tools for commerce."
Cavanaugh, too, said he hoped the airport could attract development to the industrial park nearby. Fuel sales and hangar rentals could also generate revenue, he said.
"It’s just part of the infrastructure, in my view," Cavanaugh said. "It’s like having cell towers. Why would you go somewhere that didn’t have cell service?"
Not everyone in Cuero thinks a new airport is a good idea. Buzz Edge, who served as the city's mayor for eight years, said he is all for promoting economic development in Cuero, but he doubts the benefits of building a new airport would justify the expense.
For years, Edge helped set up Cuero's annual Christmas in the Park lights display. During the oil boom, Edge said, he saw just two developers fly into town by helicopter. The rest, he said, could easily fly into Victoria and drive the 30 minutes into town.
"It’s going to cost too much to benefit too few people," Edge said. "I just think it’s too big an undertaking for our community to do."
It is by no means a sure thing that the airport proposal will earn TxDOT's support. Mark Cross, a TxDOT spokesperson, said the agency considers a number of factors in deciding whether to prioritize airport construction, including the level of demand and whether the facility would fill any gaps in the Texas Airport System Plan, which includes nearly 300 airports considered to play an "essential role" in the state's economic and social development.
The airport's sponsor must also provide documentation that at least 20 aircraft will be based at the airport in order for the facility to qualify for TASP. At that point, the airport becomes eligible for a feasibility study, master plan and environmental assessment.
About $68 million in state and federal funding is available annually for the upcoming three-year aviation capital plan, Cross said.
If all goes well, Zella, Cuero's city manager, said the city has enough money in its reserves to support the airport's construction if TxDOT agrees to cover 90% of the costs.
"It could be another highway for businesses wanting to locate here," Zella said.
