Residents are invited to come to Texas Hero Fest, an event to honor first responders and health care workers, on Saturday.
The event will be held at the Cuero Municipal Park from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and will include a car show, shopping from local arts and crafts vendors and a memorial ceremony to honor law enforcement officers and firefighters who have died, said J. W. Vonhaefen, who is organizing the event.
"After last year with COVID and everything else going on, I thought we needed something to say thank you to our first responders and people in health care," he said.
First responders and health care workers and their immediate families will be offered free barbecue plates after providing their credentials, he said. Everyone else can purchase a plate for $10.
Interested arts and crafts vendors can email staff@texasherofest.org to request a spot during the event.
There will also be a charity barbecue cook-off. Those interested in competing are asked to appear at the park on Friday after 4 p.m. to register. Judging for the cook-off will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For additional information about the cook-off, call Vonhaefen at 361-827-1102.
The Cuero Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, DeWitt County Sheriff's Office and the Cuero Police Officers Association also are helping put on the event, Vonhaefen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.