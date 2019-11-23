The 57th Annual DeWitt County Pecan Show was Tuesday at the Friar Ag Center in the Cuero City Park.
Thirty-three entries from three counties competed. Counties represented were DeWitt, 18 entries; Victoria, nine entries; Lavaca, six entries. Twenty-three entries will advance to the regional show in College Station from Jan. 6 to 8, according to a news release from the DeWitt County AgriLife Extension Service.
The Annual Pecan Show is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of DeWitt County and the Pecan Show Committee. Committee members and Extension Agents working the show were Anthony Netardus, Quinn Berckenhoff, Denise Goebel, Kernell Moritz, Velma Williams, Lloyd Boedeker, Bill Braden, Mark Vavrusa, Roel Chacon, Art Ramirez, Andrew Kutac, Pam Kutac, Nola Bohuslav, Ricky West and Cheryl Scott.
The judges for the 2019 Pecan Show were Joe Janak, retired Victoria County Ag Extension agent, and his son, Stephen Janak, AgriLife Extension Program specialist.
The grand champions in each of the three divisions received a $25 cash award donated by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. The grand champion plaques and the grand and reserve champion rosettes were donated by DeWitt M&J – Mark Vavrusa, and Cuero Pecan House – Annette, Erwin and Anthony Rath.
The results of this year’s show are as follows:
Classic division
Grand champion: Prilop Variety, Victor Patek, of Shiner
Reserve champion: Keilers Variety, Kernell Moritz, of Victoria
Commercial division
Grand champion: Forkert Variety, Lloyd and Connie Boedeker, of Cuero
Reserve champion: Kiowa Variety, Franklin Bohuslav, of Moulton
Native division
Grand champion: Pat Elder, of Cuero
Reserve champion: Andrew Kutac, of Hallettsville
The Pecan Show committee also sponsors a Pecan Pie Contest. The winners also received cash awards donated by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
Pecan pie winners
Adult Division: Tammy Bitterly, of Cuero
Youth Division: Reese Nelson, of Cuero
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Family and Consumer Sciences Pecan Bake Show was also hosted at the Friar Ag Center on Monday.
Pecan Bake Show winners
Grand champion youth: Austin Vinklarek, of Yoakum, Pecan Bars
Reserve champion youth: Reese Nelson, of Cuero, Yummy Pecan Pie
Grand champion adult: Tammy Bitterly, of Cuero, Texas Pecan Pie
Reserve champion adult: Emily Gwosdz, of Yorktown, Hummingbird Cake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.