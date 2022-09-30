The Community Pumpkin Patch returns to First Presbyterian Church of Cuero

The Community Pumpkin Patch returns to downtown Cuero on Oct. 12 on the grounds of First Presbyterian Church of Cuero.
The annual pumpkin patch is a collaborative effort of several churches in the area and held each year on the grounds of First Presbyterian Church of Cuero, 302 N. McLeod St., according to a news release from the church.
This year’s Pumpkin Patch will remain open until Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
“FPC of Cuero is excited to partner with the area churches to bring this treasured family activity back each year. We enjoy seeing the families and school children at the Community Pumpkin Patch and offering a local, family-fun event,” said Rev. Stanley Larson, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Cuero.
“As in years’ past, we will schedule tours for school children in the morning and will have story time, games, and tour the pumpkin patch,” Larson said. Schools can coordinate a tour by calling church secretary Joy Hoy at 361-275-2662.
For more information on upcoming events, visit First Presbyterian Church of Cuero on their Facebook page.