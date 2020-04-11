Easter is about celebrating life, and this year residents should aim to enjoy the holiday safely, a DeWitt County official said.
“There are creative ways to still interact with your families without being there,” said Cyndi Smith, county emergency management coordinator.
With the COVID-19 crisis still gripping the Crossroads, residents should remember that social gatherings of more than 10 people are potentially dangerous, she said.
“Family and prayer are very important,” Smith said. “However, if it is a risk to your life, what is more important?”
That means residents should find alternative ways to celebrate Easter.
Families may consider socializing through cellphones and video communication platforms like Facebook, Facetime and Zoom.
Other more analogue options are available for less tech savvy people.
Smith said one grandmother has started bingo games with grandchildren by leaving prizes on her doorstep.
Numbers are called out through text messages.
Other families might consider hiding eggs in the yard overnight for children to hunt for in the morning.
That approach will allow the necessary separation to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, she said.
And many churches are holding alternative services through live broadcasts our outdoor, drive-in meetings.
“There is more than one way to hold an Easter celebration,” Smith said.
DeWitt County reported late Friday a new case of COVID-19, bringing its number of cases to nine.
The individual is a resident of Cuero and is in isolation at home, according to a press release. State health officials would not confirm the age or gender of the patient.
“This particular case is associated with the Post-Acute Medical Center in Victoria,” the release stated.
Counting the new case, four diagnosed cases in DeWitt are being treated at home and quarantined. Five previously diagnosed cases have recovered. No deaths attributable to COVID19 have been reported in DeWitt County. Two patients are under investigation at Cuero Regional Hospital.
The release reminded the public of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders directing residents to “stay home” and “stay put” in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Under the order of the governor, persons engaging in non-essential social gatherings, business operations, and other non-essential activities are subject to a fine up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.
County Judge Daryl Fowler implores county residents to heed the order of the governor and the advice of the medical experts who strongly encourage residents to keep a six-foot distance between each other to avoid spreading the virus, the release said.
“For heaven’s sake, please stay home, except for essential needs or essential work … and keep the children at home, too,” Judge Fowler said.
“With Easter upon us, the spread of the virus is possible in family and social settings, so please reinforce the good hygiene and physical distancing if your family chooses to gather together,” he adds.
Individuals may be exposed to COVID-19 and be infectious even when no symptoms are present. If you believe you have been exposed to any of these symptoms and do not need urgent medical attention, isolate at home and contact your health care provider.
The judge and emergency management personnel are communicating daily with state officials and regional leaders about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and referring callers to the official websites of the Centers for Disease Control and the Texas Department of State Health Services. These websites are great resources for the general public, according to Judge Fowler.
Wharton County
Two more people were reported to have the new coronavirus in Wharton County on Saturday.
The infected people are women in their 40s and 50s in or near El Campo, according to a news release.
Those newly infected people bring the county’s total to 28 total people infected with the new coronavirus.
One of the newly infected women has been tied to another previously reported person with COVID-19. The investigation into the second newly infected person is ongoing.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County officials reported another person had the new coronavirus Saturday, bringing its total to 15.
Seven of the cases are active, and eight have recovered, according to a new release.
Since Thursday, all public beaches and piers in the county have been closed through April 15.
“King Fisher Park, Little Jetties in Port O’Connor, Boggy Bayou Nature Park and Olivia Hatteras Park shall be closed,” according to the news release.
Officials are also asking households to limit one person per grocery store visit. They are also asking residents to wear a mask or face covering while in public.
Additionally, a curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., and residents should only leave for essential activities.
“This will help eliminate unnecessary people being out in public and assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” according to the news release.
