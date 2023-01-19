As the holidays fade away and the last few months of winter wrap up, farmers are getting ready to dust off their tractors and plow the fields to plant this year's crop.
However, just north of Yorktown, people from around the Crossroads will be able to watch and take part in tilling fields with the third Yorktown Plow Days from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
"It's just two old boys that came together and got an idea to go out, take some old tractors and some old plows, and go out and turn some dirt over," said Marvin Soester, Yorktown Plow Days co-chair.
The first of year the event had about six tractors and the next about a dozen, Soester said.
The land being tilled is used by farmer Tommy Gwosdz to grow corn. The first year the event was held, it was on a patch that hadn't been very productive, but after planting where the Plow Days were held, it became one of Gwosdz's more productive sections.
It is not only beneficial to the farmer, but it is also beneficial for children and adults alike to learn where everything starts, Soester said.
"You go down to the grocery store, and you get you some canned corn down there. You have no idea where it came from. You just know it is on the store shelf and pull it off," he said. "But to see the idea of what it takes to actually start that corn and get it to grow, I think would be beneficial."
In many ways the event is similar to a car show, Soester said. Soester and his co-chair Ted Duglosch also help with the Yorktown Western Day's tractor show, and with Plow Days people can see the tractors in action.
Anyone with experience driving a tractor can take part in plowing while those without experience can observe, he said.
There will be hot dogs and nonalcoholic drinks on hand at Soester's expense for those in attendance.
"We enjoy it every year and just hope to see it grow," he said.
There is concern about rain possibly postponing the event this weekend, but the event will happen on a weekend prior to March 1, when the corn has to be planted if it comes to that, Soester said.
Soester couldn't provide a specific address for the event but said if people follow SH 119 north from Yorktown and go left at a fork in the road to stay on SH 119, it will take people to the event, he said. There will be signs to guide people there.