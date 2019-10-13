Chloee Stakey waved a green flag in the air above her head. She held it there for a few moments as two kids each boarded their own miniature tractor.
On the emcee’s order, she dropped it in front of her.
The race was off.
The kids pedaled hard, pulling against a metal sled with added weights.
The kids’ tractor pull is a staple of Cuero Turkeyfest, now in its 47th year. The goal is to finish as many pulls, with an increasingly heavy load, as possible. This year’s approximately 30 participants competed against each other in three age groups.
Waiting for the kids at the finish line was Starkey, along with a group of girls in hot pink shirts, sashes and tiaras. The members of the Miss Cuero Court served as ambassadors to the all-weekend festival this year.
“I like to help them start the race,” said 8-year-old Starkey, who was crowed Little Miss Cuero earlier this year.
Madison Manning volunteered at the tractor pull Sunday afternoon. Although she doesn’t remember ever participating, Manning said the tractor pull is a hallmark not only of Turkeyfest but of growing up in Cuero.
“I’ve lived here my whole life,” Manning said. “It’s always been going on since I was little.”
Manning now works for TDECU, a credit union that has sponsored Turkeyfest’s kids’ events for the past several years.
For Virginia Isenberg, who moved to Cuero from Winnie in September, the event is a new and special part of Crossroads life.
“I think it’s an awesome experience for kids to get to do,” Isenberg said.
This year, her grandson, 5-year-old Daniel Garza, a lifelong Cuero resident, was among those competing in the tractor pull.
Although Daniel did the pull last year, his mom, Brittany Garza, said he was doing much better this time around. Daniel won second place in the 4- and 5-year-old age group.
