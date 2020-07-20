The Turkeyfest board voted to cancel this year’s Turkeyfest, slated for the second weekend in October.
After meeting with city leadership at length, the Turkeyfest board made the decision to cancel the historic festival as it was in the best interest of the community’s safety and health because of the pandemic, according to a news release from the organization.
The Cuero Turkeyfest, which would have been Oct. 9-11, features food, dances, a parade, live entertainment for the whole family.
The final heat of the Great Gobbler Gallop turkey race is also held during the festival. It pits a team from Worthington, Minn. and their turkey Paycheck against a team from Cuero and their turkey Ruby Begonia. The city of the team with the best total time from a race in each city gets the title of Turkey Capital of the World.
This year’s Turkeyfest would have been the 48th annual event.
“This was undoubtedly a difficult decision for our board and for the City of the Cuero. If circumstances greatly improve, we may vote at a later date to do a street dance or some other community event on that weekend. We are also discussing the possibility of doing a virtual Great Gobbler Gallop turkey race. With so many unknowns at this time, we want to be proactive in making this decision in order to be good stewards of the community,” said Trent Kainer, Turkeyfest board president.
The organization plans to continue their support of local organizations through donations and scholarships.
“We did not make the decision to cancel Turkeyfest lightly. Given the impact this festival has on our local businesses, as well as bringing our community together to highlight all the amazing aspects of our beloved Cuero, it was incredibly difficult,” said Kainer. “But, we had to do what is best for our community’s health given the current information we have about COVID 19 and the projections for the fall.”
