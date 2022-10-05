For 50 years Cuero Turkeyfest has brought Ruby Begonia and Paycheck head-to-head for bragging rights between two turkey cities.
However, beyond the anticipation of the half-centennial race there is still excitement for the live music and the various family activities at the weekend-long festival Friday through Sunday in the Cuero Municipal Park.
The festival will sport a arts and craft market, roving entertainment, various vendors, food, a carnival and the returning Kidzone.
"We've had (Kidzone) before, but we brought it back," said Angie Cuellar, Cuero Chamber of Commerce executive director and Turkeyfest board member.
The Kidzone will have activities for the children such as a petting zoo, connect four and Lifeway Baptist Church's train, Cuellar said.
Elsewhere children will also have the opportunity to learn cowboy camp cooking and how to make ice cream at a chuckwagon at the park, she said.
This is the first time homemade ice cream is being shown as the event by The Green Cow Creamery, Cuellar said.
As for musical entertainment, various local musical acts will perform as well as notable acts such as alternative artist Austin Meade who is returning to the festival, country artists The Scott Taylor Band and Giovannie and the Hired Guns on Friday, she said. Notable bands Saturday include country artists Flatland Cavalry and Diamond Rio.
Away from the park, the second leg of the Great Gobbler Gallop will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown Cuero.
For 50 years Cuero's Ruby Begonia has faced off with Worthington, Minn.'s Paycheck for municipal fowl bragging rights in both cities.
For Trent Kainer, Cuero Ttrkey race team coach, the race takes on a bit more significance given his father was once part of the race team, he said.
The record between the two turkeys stands at 27-21 in favor of Paycheck, according to race records. Ruby is entering the race with about a six second lea. If she can keep the lead, it would be meaningful to win the 50th edition of the race, Kainer said.
"I'm definitely excited," he said. "It's a long lived tradition and it's a privilege to be on the 50th race team and continue the family heritage."
A six second lead isn't much of a lead, Kainer said. So the team has stayed focused and they have Ruby ready to go Saturday morning.
"It's a gain and we're ahead and we plan on using every second to our abilities," he said.