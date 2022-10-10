Texas Department of Transportation will host an outreach event Oct. 24 to gather input for future accessibility improvements as outlined by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The meeting will be from 4– 6 p.m. at the Yoakum District Office, 403 Huck St., Yoakum, training room A. The open house will begin at 4 p.m. followed by a presentation at 4:30 p.m.
This event is part of a statewide initiative to promote awareness and gain feedback from the public on ADA issues related to the state highway system. Transportation agency representatives will discuss the department’s ADA process.
In conjunction with this meeting, agency representatives will also provide an overview of the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program and the 2023 call for projects. The TA Set-Aside program provides funding for non-motorized modes of transportation across the state, including bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.
The public is invited to visit with the team members, ask questions, and share comments on ADA designs.
For more information and special accommodation requests, contact Lucea’n Kuykendall – Herring at Lucean.Kuykendall@Txdot.gov or 361-293-4436. Request should be made at least two days prior to the event.