Victoria County public health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Of 4,168 total confirmed cases, 68 are active and eight are newly recovered.
At least 94 county residents have died from complications related to the disease.
Public health officials in the county continue to urge social distancing, good hygiene, staying home when sick and the wearing of masks.
DeWitt County
DeWitt County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries Saturday.
Of the county's 985 cases, 38 are active, two of which are inpatients at a medical facility.
An estimated 894 people have recovered, and the county's death toll remains at 53.
