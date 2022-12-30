Each year, the Victoria Rotary Club recognizes one Rotarian who is a dedicated volunteer in the community at the December Victoria Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. This year, the award was presented to Dr. Bruce Bauknight, of Victoria.
Bauknight graduated from Texas Lutheran University with a bachelor's degree in 1964 and married the love of his life, Vicki, at the end of that year. He attended the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and earned a Medical Doctor degree with honors in 1968. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at UTMB in 1972, according to a news release from the Rotary Club.
Following the completion of his residency, they moved to Victoria with their two young children, Julie and Jeff. Bauknight opened his medical practice that same year. Their two youngest children, Jenny and Jill, were born shortly after the move to Victoria. He had a private medical practice from 1972 to 2008, while continuing his education in his field. He was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, adding qualifications in oncology and geriatrics, and becoming a diplomat of the American Board of Hospice and Palliative Care.
He is currently or has been a member of the following professional organizations: Victoria-Goliad-Jackson Counties Medical Society, serving as president in 1981; Texas Medical Association delegate, Texas Medical Association Cancer Committee; American Society of Internal Medicine; American College of Physicians member; UTMB Alumni Association board member, Inter County Clinical Medical Society member, serving as president in 1999; UTMB Development Board; and a member of the active staff of Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Hospital, according to the news release.
At Citizens Medical Center, he was chief of staff in 1976, the Tumor Board chief from 1972 to 1982, the Breast Cancer Conference chair from 2007 to the present, and co-director of Continuing Education from 1976-1979.
At DeTar Hospital he was chief of staff in 1985, chairman of the Board of Trustees in 1988, medical director of Senior Care Center 1997-2006, medical director of the Skilled Nursing Facility 1987-2008, medical director of DeTar from 2008 to present.
He was one of the founding physicians of Victoria Regional Medical Center, now DeTar Hospital North.
Additionally, he is a founding member of Hospice of South Texas, which was started in 1981.
He has always been active in the community as well in community services roles, including Victoria Rotary Club since 1976 and served as president in 1986; member of the First United Methodist Church, serving on the board of directors on two separate occasions; American Red Cross board of directors from 2000-2003; Theatre Victoria Board of Governors from 2008-2018; DeTar Senior Care Center lecturer for monthly geriatric series from 1998-2008; Victoria 100 Club board member 2010 to present; UHV Nursing Advisory Board 2009 to present; a seven time Paul Harris Fellow recipient, the most prestigious award in Rotary; VC Endowment Board 2010 to present; Voices United contributing medical writer 2007 to present; Frost Bank Advisory Board 2020 to present; and Texas Lutheran University President's Council 2019 to present.
A few of his awards and recognitions include Humanitarian Award by the African American Chamber of Commerce in 2008 and UTMB Ashbel Smith Distinguished Alumni Award in 2021. Bauknight and his wife have been quietly charitable through the years, frequently giving to Victoria College, UHV, First United Methodist Church, UTMB, Rotary and many other great organizations.
They have four children and 12 grandchildren.
Bauknight has a passion and commitment to the improvement of the community and it shines through in his community work.