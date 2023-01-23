CUERO — A Victoria woman died in a crash Saturday morning after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on U.S. 183 about 1.3 miles north of Cuero, officials said on Monday.
Laura Yvette Rivera, 38, was driving north in a 2019 Kia Sorento on U.S. 183 about 6:35 a.m. Saturday when a southbound 2022 Kenworth semi towing a trailer drifted into the northbound lane and collided with Rivera's SUV, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
The semi was driven by Red Oak resident Reginald Duntae Cobb Sr., 43, he said.
The two vehicles came to a rest in the east embankment of the highway, with the Sorento rolling over and coming to a rest on the embankment upside down. The truck came to a rest at the bottom of the embankment on its wheels, San Miguel said.
Rivera was pronounced dead at scene at 7:10 a.m. by Peggy Mayer, DeWitt County Precinct 1 justice of the peace, he said.
Cobb was uninjured, San Miguel said. The reason why he drifted into the northbound lane, as well as the crash itself, remained under investigation on Monday.