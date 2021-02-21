The Yoakum City Council will hold an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday to possibly adopt an order declaring a local state of emergency as the result of last week’s severe winter storm.
The council is also expected to receive an update on closures, damage, and recovery efforts on City facilities, structures and infrastructure, and review employee compensation during the disaster declaration.
The council meets in the City Hall conference room, 808 U.S. 77-A.
