Yoakum ag students will show off their livestock and ag mechanics projects starting Friday at the show barn in the Yoakum city park.
Judging begins at 6 p.m. Friday with steers, then heifers, rabbits and ag mechanics projects.
Judging resumes bright and early at 8 a.m. Saturday with breeding and market hogs, poultry and then goats.
The number of animals being shown is down some this year with 35 hogs, 10 rabbits, six pens of chickens, three goats, two steers and six heifers, said Michael Rempe, high school ag teacher.
Saturday evening the award show will begin at 6 p.m., followed immediately by the auction of the animals. Rempe said all animals will sale. Students who show more than one animal will be able to sell only one of their projects.
