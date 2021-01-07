The Yoakum FFA will kick off its annual livestock show on Friday at the Yoakum Rodeo Arena, 1803 N. South St.
The 2021 Yoakum Project Show will continue Saturday with more animal judging and will conclude with an awards ceremony and an auction.
Participants will showcase their animals each vying for the champion and reserve champion positions. They will start showing at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Showing will pick up again 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.
The day will wrap up with awards at 6 p.m. and the sale at 7 p.m.
The event is hosted by the Yoakum school district, the high school’s FFA chapter and the Yoakum County Livestock Association.
Participants will be asked to wear a mask and follow COVID-19 social distance guidelines.
“We will keep with the school’s policy to be safe,” said Mike Rempe, a FFA advisor and ag teacher for the district.
The show schedule is as follows:
Friday
Check in and weigh in:
- 7:30 a.m. - Steers, goats, and hogs
- Noon - Ag mechanics
- 4 p.m. - Rabbits
Judging
- 4 p.m. - Ag mechanics judging
- 6 p.m. - Steers judging
- 7 p.m. - Rabbits judging
Saturday
Judging
- 8 a.m. - Hogs
- 9:30 a.m. - Broilers
- 10 a.m. - Goats
- 6 p.m. - Awards ceremony
- 7 p.m. - Premium sale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.