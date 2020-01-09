The Yoakum FFA department kicks off its annual livestock show on Friday at the Yoakum Rodeo Arena, 1803 N. South St.
The show continues Saturday with more animal judging and the auction.
Students will showcase their animals each vying for the top champion and reserve champion positions. They will start showing at 7:30 a.m. Friday with animal weigh ins to 8 p.m. when rabbit judging begins.
Showing will pick up again 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.
The day will wrap up with awards at 6 p.m. and the sale at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.