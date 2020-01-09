2019 Grand Champion Market Goat
Jayla Morris, of the Yoakum FFA, showed the champion goat in the 2019 Yoakum FFA stock show.

 Advocate File Photo

The Yoakum FFA department kicks off its annual livestock show on Friday at the Yoakum Rodeo Arena, 1803 N. South St.

The show continues Saturday with more animal judging and the auction.

Students will showcase their animals each vying for the top champion and reserve champion positions. They will start showing at 7:30 a.m. Friday with animal weigh ins to 8 p.m. when rabbit judging begins.

Showing will pick up again 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

The day will wrap up with awards at 6 p.m. and the sale at 7 p.m.

