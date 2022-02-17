The Yoakum Volunteer Fire Department’s 33rd annual equipment benefit will be Sunday at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St.
The money raised will be used to purchase a new fire truck to replace a 22 year old truck.
Meals consisting of brisket, pinto beans and giblet rice will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plates will be available as plates to go and dine in. The meal tickets are $12 per plate.
The auction will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a large variety of items up for sale.
An in-house raffle will be available the day of the benefit. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
A cake walk will begin at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.