The Yoakum Volunteer Fire Department will host its 31st Annual Equipment Benefit on Sunday at the Yoakum Community Center.
The money made from this benefit will go toward the purchase a new fire truck to replace a 20 year old truck, according to a news release from the department.
The meal will be brisket, pinto beans and potatoes. Plates will be to go or dine are $10 each. Serving will be from 11 a.m. -1 p.m.
The auction will begin at 12:30 p.m.
An in-house raffle will be available to purchase on Sunday for $1 each or 6 for $5. The cake walk will begin at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.