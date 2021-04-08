Yoakum home awarded historical marker

When Michael Machalec drove by the Dempsey Benton Cain House in Yoakum in 2001, the columns were crumbling and the home hadn’t been lived in for two decades.
Machalec and his friend Steve Holifield spent six years restoring the home, which was built in 1913 by Cain, the owner of a successful Yoakum general store. Last month, the Texas Historical Commission and DeWitt County Historical Commission recognized the home with a state historical marker.
“We wanted to restore a home,” Machalec said. “I never imagined it being the size of this one. We put a lot of love and care into it, hard work and sweat.”
The home features a hipped roof with dormers, a two-story porch supported by square columns and Craftsman-influenced green slag glass windows, according to Laura Henson, executive director of the Yoakum Heritage Museum. It is the first home on the DeWitt County side of Yoakum to receive a historical marker.
While other businessmen at that time chose to locate their mansions on the east side of town on Coke Street, Cain chose to locate his on the west side to live closer to his store, the Advocate previously reported.
Machalec and Holifield replaced the roof, which had one layer of wooden shingles and three layers of composition, with metal. They redid the plumbing and electrical wiring, sanded the vinyl siding down to the cypress wood beneath and repainted it.
Several generations of the Cain family, which owned the home until 1976, were in attendance at the dedication ceremony in March. Cain’s granddaughter Beverly Thomason said the home was the first in Yoakum to have indoor plumbing, so neighbors would often come to marvel.
Machalec credited local historian Rebecca Borchers for researching the home’s history and working to put together the application for the historical marker.
The home is now for sale, he said.
“I would hope that more people would consider preserving history instead of demolishing older homes and businesses — just restoring them to their glory,” Machalec said.
