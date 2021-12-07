The Yoakum Heritage Museum will host a special Night at the Museum event Thursday evening.
The event will have a northern lights theme, which will see each room in the museum decorated with the bright, dancing lights of the aurora borealis, said Laura Henson, executive director of the museum. The nighttime event is part of a months-long Christmas Tree Forest event the museum hosts.
The northern lights theme is derived from Santa’s workshop in North Pole, Alaska, where the northern lights can be seen brightening the night sky, Henson said.
“Each room has some sort of northern lights on the ceiling,” she said.
To complete the Santa’s workshop decorations, the rooms also were decorated with toys and gift boxes that reach high to the ceiling.
The Night at the Museum is part of the Christmas Tree Forest event hosted each by the museum each year, Henson said.
The forest features 30 Christmas trees on display and decorated by various local entities such as schools, sororities and anyone else who wished to have a tree on display.
Because the museum is only open during the day, adults in the community are usually unable to attend, Henson said, so the museum hosts Night at the Museum in order to give them an opportunity to visit the tree forest.
The museum originally opened at night one year as a gesture to adults in the community, Henson said. The museum was not going to repeat the event the following year until community outcry convinced them to.
“Everybody said, ‘Oh my goodness, you need to make it annual thing,’” she said. “So we did.”
