The Yoakum Livestock Show auction brought $6,200 more for the students' projects this year than last.
The overall sales total for this year was $142, 041, up from 135,824 last year. The show and sale were Jan. 14-15.
“Our show might be small but it's mighty. While the pandemic may have hindered our exhibitors’ earnings last year, we are now seeing a gain not only in experience, but also more support from the community. We appreciate everything our community has done for our exhibitors and will continue to do as our program grows.,” said Laura Johnson, Yoakum high School ag teacher.
The following is a list of the champion and reserve champion projects, what each sold for and the buyers.
Grand Champion
Joel Gomez showed the grand champion market steer. It sold for $10,150 to Yoakum National Bank, Shiner Animal Hospital, Rock Hard Materials, Dalton Trucking, Christopher Sefton and Elizabeth Payne, Jimmy and Shirley Mudd, Loya Feed Co., Diamond G Cattle Co., Sheela Webb, Crossroads Bank, Jet Supply, Eddy Packing Co., K Bar K Ranch, Jay and Glenda Mixon, DeWitt County Farm Bureau, Boedeker Ag Supply, Hub City Motors, Jeanne Luersen, Bo & Mo Cattle Company, DeWitt Poth & Son, Yoakum Packing, Maureen Bucek, 4-C Materials, David Markert, in memory of Suzana Gomez, Ful-O-Pep Feeds, Kenneth and Kelly Pavliska, Kathy Gomez, Billy E. Taylor, Billy and Audrey Barrera, H-E-B Pantry Stores, Michael and Peggy Chumchal, Tammie Harabis, Cuero Livestock Commission Co., Brian and Alexandra Schoenemann, Hallettsville Livestock Commission Co., Caraway Ford, Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, Michael Bennett, Bill and Kellie Reardon, Stock Gauging, Juanita Gomez-Cadena, 2F Cattle, Steven and Rhonda Moorman, Ramona and Raquel Gomez, Chandler Drilling Co., Blase and Cynthia Jimenez, and Morrow Hardware Co.
Maggie Rempe showed the grand champion swine. It sold for $3,775 to DeWitt Poth & Son, Yoakum Packing, Steven and Brenda Morris, Jacobs-Weber Insurance Services, Yoakum General Store, Lovie's Floral, Embroidery Express, Matthew Realty, Jet Supply, Bleu, Kodiak Gas Services, Pat and Amy Hull, Morrow Hardware Co., Dalton Trucking, Cuero Livestock Commission Co., Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Kenneth and Amy Webb, Boedeker Ag Supply, David Markert, Hub City Motors, Ted and Debra Poskey, H-E-B Pantry Stores and Chandler Drilling Co.
Wyatt Hanzelka showed the grand champion market goat. It sold for $3,325 to John and Sherry Hutchinson, Bruce and Janet Marsh, K Bar K Ranch, Chris Sitka, Geraldine Kuester, Maynard Wagner, Eugene and Irene Wenske, Jacobs-Weber Insurance Services, Hallettsville Livestock Commission Co., Crossroads Bank, Manning Real Estate Group, Mark and Marsha Herchek, Mayo and Cheryl Walker, John and Kimberly Wilson, Chandler Drilling Co., Charles and Shirley Hanzelka, Jerry and Earlene Murray, Cuero Livestock Commission Co., Jimmy and Myra Parr, John and Kathryn Boothe, James and Judy Leist, Bill and Ronda Liles, Mrs. A E Mgebroff, Boedeker Ag Supply, Zimmerman Electric, Patrick and Carrie Frank, 4-C Materials, Rainbow S Ranches, Edwin and Sandra Steinmann, Robert and Jeannie Hermes, Robert and Linda Cooper, Billy E. Taylor, Rudolph's, Mr. and Mrs. Stan Kuester, Satterfield Welding Service, Bill Lopez, A M Anesthesia Services of South Texas, Shirley Kuehn, Barbara Otto, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Thomas and Joan Macha, Ann's Flowers, Tommy and Linda McCabe, Doris Weber, V.J. and Lois Drozd, Verland and Deborah Granberry, Yoakum National Bank and DeWitt County Farm Bureau.
Maddie Carrol showed the pen of grand champion market rabbits. The rabbits sold for $3,050 to Boedeker Ag Supply, Cuero Livestock Commission Co., County Wide Pest Service, Chris and Samantha Vinklarek, Chris and Kim Kvinta, Brian and Julia Prasek, Brent and Jennifer Bishop, Brian and Alecia Eggemeyer, Adams Tractor Sales, Bleu, Bill and Brenda Brown, DeWitt County Farm Bureau, Betty E. Carroll, Anonymous 1, Allen Bayer. CPA, David Markert, Rock Hard Materials, Mitchell Franz, Lewis and Pam Daltry, Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, Walter and Tammi Dixon, Glen and Sherri Kusak, Neal and Carolee Eckstrom, Gloria Lerch, Terry and Carol Boening, W4 Fencing, Pioneer Oilfield Trucking, LM Trenching, Randy and Holly Fishbeck, Kenneth and Kelly Pavliska, H & H Café and Bakery, Hallettsville Livestock Commission Co., Scott and Christy Fojt, H-E-B Pantry Stores, Mark and Kathy Carroll, James and Cecilia Carroll, Shoppa's Farm Supply-Shiner.
Timothy Donihoo showed the pen of grand champion market broilers. The broilers sold for $4,055 to Michael Jacob Consulting, Ernest Elizondo, David Markert, Adams Tractor Sales, Matt Donihoo, Bleu, Kifer Construction, H & P Cattle, Kim and Susan Hagan, Chandler Drilling Co., Boedeker Ag Supply, Janet and Gilbert Adamek Jr., Dennis and Georgia Kutach, Yoakum General Store, Embroidery Express, Lonnie and Anne Gregorcyk, Cuero Livestock Commission Co., Yoakum Chiropractic Center, Mitchell Franz, DeWitt Poth & Son, Yoakum Packing, Adamek Cattle Company, Knock Down Land Services, David and Nanette DeBord, Mark and Tammy Kimball, Weser Ag Services, M & M Cattle Co., Phillip and Tammy Steinmann, Glen and Sherri Kusak, Shannon and Cheryl Bucek, Dustin Braden, Clay and Jennifer Hermann, Josh and Lauren Pohler, Kay Adamek Langford, K Bar K Ranch, Josh and Lexanne Carroll, Rudolph's, Triple R Motors, John and Sherry Hutchinson, Alan Adamek, Clifton and Mickey Vinklarek, Hub City Motors, Jason Adamek Construction, K & K Repair Service, Anonymous 1, Bill and Brenda Brown, Crossroads Bank, Billy and Cindy Goodrich, First National Bank of Shiner, Weaver & Jacobs Constructors and CRP Ranch.
Kamren Meyer showed the grand champion agricultural mechanics project. It sold for $300 to Hannah Good, Manning Real Estate Group, Weaver & Jacobs Constructors and Yoakum National Bank.
Reserve Champions
Olivia Wenzel showed the reserve champion market steer. It sold for $6,200 to K-Box Cattle Company, Will and Connie Young, J. R. Land Clearing, Satterfield Welding Service, Hub City Motors, Rudolph Ranch, Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, Rock Hard Materials, Walter and Tammi Dixon, Mark and Ann Seidenberger, Glen and Sherri Kusak, Ernest and Jeanie Knezek, Josh and Lexanne Carroll, Koy Marek, Brian and Alexandra Schoenemann, Simpson Hog Farm, Chandler Drilling Co., John and Doyce Justiss, Zimmerman Electric, Carter Insurance, David and Julie Barnes, Hallettsville Livestock Commission Co., Yoakum Packing, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Bill and Brenda Brown, Morrow Hardware Co., the Muddy Pig Company, Hairell Real Estate, Dustin Braden, Neal and Carolee Eckstrom, Tyler Kusak, Yoakum General Store, Anonymous 1, John and Tanya Wenzel, Faulkner's Cleaners, K & K Repair Service, Boedeker Ag Supply, Brian and Kinley Knezek, House of Spirits & Gifts, David Markert, Hobo Farms, H-E-B Pantry Stores, Coker Insurance, Crossroads Bank, H & H Café and Bakery, Ful-O-Pep Feeds, Adams Tractor Sales, Phillip and Tammy Steinmann, Yoakum National Bank and Craig and Helen Seekamp.
Gage DeBord showed the reserve champion market swine. It sold for $3,000 to GVEC, Aggie Buyers, Diamond K Services, Jet Supply, Dalton Trucking, Boedeker Ag Supply, Mitchell Franz, Rock Hard Materials, Embroidery Express, K Bar K Ranch and H-E-B Pantry Stores.
Sam Sanchez showed the reserve champion market goat. It sold for $5,340 to Boedeker Ag Supply, Chandler Drilling Co., Middlebrook Lawn Firm, Yoakum Packing, Phillip and Tammy Steinmann, Karen Middlebrook, Satterfield Welding Service, Thomas and Joan Macha, Zimmerman Electric, Sandra C Walters, Ranch Work Unlimited, David and Julie Barnes, 4-C Materials, the Muddy Pig Company, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, John and Donna Kupka, Dustin and Crystal Shimek, K & K Repair Service, Faulkner's Cleaners, Bobby and Janie Satterfield, Larry and Sandra Jacob, Raymond Sanchez, Edwin and Sandra Steinmann, Larry Brown, Christopher and Desiree Brown, Robert and Elizabeth DeBord, Kelley Rental Properties, Robert and Kellie Alvarez, Lovie's Floral, Kenneth and Lorrie Adamek, Circle L Ranch, Rock Motors, Prosperity Bank, Clay and Crystal Schomburg, DeWitt County Farm Bureau, Anthony and Joyce Harper, Matthew Myers, Crossroads Bank, Brandon Boyd, Debra Myers, David Markert, Ann's Flowers, H-E-B Pantry Stores, James and Arnetta Debord, Cable Hill Ranch, Wendel Motors, Debord Corporation, Yoakum Delights, Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, Yoakum General Store, Embroidery Express, Morrow Hardware Co., Malcomb Jacob, Travis Brown, Jason Ackerman and Chip Ackerman, Dudley and Patsy Garrett, Jason Adamek Construction, Mr. and Mrs. Stan Kuester, Yoakum National Bank and Manning Cattle Co.
Aubree Hussey showed the pen of reserve champion market rabbits. The rabbits sold for $3,260 to Ricky and Millie Driskell, Troy and Debbie Lynn Stewart, Ilene Gohmert, H & H Café and Bakery, McKee Construction, Kelly Painting & Drywall, Circle Y Saddles, Bryce and Barbara Dolan, H-E-B Pantry Stores, Rudolph's, Benny Boyd Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC, Triple R Motors, Jeff and Dayna Tuttle, Jassy Style Salon, Dustin Braden, Shannon and Cheryl Bucek, Bill and Brenda Brown, Josh and Lexanne Carroll, Eggemeyer Land Clearing, Lovie's Floral, Yoakum General Store, Midway Grass Farms, Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, Francis and Anita Brosch, Adamek Properties, Chandler Drilling Co., Delta Armature Works, Walter and Tammi Dixon, Hub City Motors, Morrow Hardware Co., Zimmerman Electric, the Smith Family, Larry and Sandra Jacob, Boedeker Ag Supply, Adams Tractor Sales, Neal and Carolee Eckstrom, Kenneth and Kelly Pavliska, Jason and Christine Corbell, Loya Feed Company, Yoakum National Bank, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, and M.H. Leske Oil Co,
Kalle Kifer showed the pen of reserve champion market broilers. The broilers sold for $4,180 to Lonnie and Anne Gregorcyk, Shannon and Cheryl Bucek, Bleu, Alan Adamek, Phillip and Tammy Steinmann, Chandler Drilling Co., Clifton and Mickey Vinklarek, Adamek Cattle Company, Boedeker Ag Supply, H & P Cattle, Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, Weser Ag Services, Mitchell Franz, DeWitt Poth & Son, Mark and Tammy Kimball, Jason Adamek Construction, K & K Repair Service, Kifer Construction, M & M Cattle Co, Yoakum Packing, Gilbert and Agnes Adamek, Embroidery Express, Anonymous 1, Hub City Motors, Glen and Sherri Kusak, Ernest Elizondo, Dennis Deer Processing, Kim and Susan Hagan, Matt Donihou, Rudolph's, Knock Down Land Services, David Markert, Dustin Braden, Michael Jacob Consulting, Yoakum Chiropractic Center, First National Bank of Shiner, Josh and Lauren Pohler, Adams Tractor Sales, Clay and Jennifer Hermann, County Wide Pest Service, David and Nanette DeBord, Yoakum General Store, Cuero Livestock Commission Co., Crossroads Bank, Josh and Lexanne Carroll, Kay Adamek Langford, Triple R Motors, CRP Ranch, John and Sherry Hutchinson, Dennis and Georgia Kutach, Billy and Cindy Goodrich and Bill and Brenda Brown.
Jack Meyer showed the reserve champion agricultural mechanics project. It sold for $675 to Manning Real Estate Group, Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, Yoakum National Bank and Jason and Mariah Raz.
