After waiting more than two years in jail, a Yoakum man accused of killing his wife in 2018 has pleaded guilty and received a five-year sentence.
Daniel Dwayne Brazil Jr., 56, was sentenced on July 30 after pleading guilty to manslaughter, a second-degree felony, according to court documents.
Brazil was indicted on a first-degree murder charge months after his wife Salemeeh Paulton, 38, of Yoakum, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on an isolated gravel road in DeWitt County.
First-degree felonies carry a sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.
The plea agreement Brazil accepted sentenced him to five years imprisonment with credit for 863 days already served.
That time served reduces Brazil's sentence to a little more than two years in prison.
It does not require Brazil to pay any fines, except for $305 in court costs and reimbursement.
Keith Weiser, Brazil's attorney, said his client was scheduled for trial when prosecutors offered the plea agreement.
"Daniel Brazil was scheduled for trial, when the District attorney's office offered the five years for manslaughter," Weiser said. "Although Daniel wanted his day in court, because Daniel had 830-plus days credit, he decided to accept the offer rather than risk a conviction and the potential punishment range."
District Attorney Rob Lassmann said his office spoke with Paulton's family about the plea and challenges in the case.
"The family of Saleemah Paulton has our deepest condolences in the loss of their loved one," Lassmann said in a written statement. "My office certainly tries to do our best with the evidence that is provided to us and that develops during the court process."
Paulton's family members could not be reached for comment Monday.
