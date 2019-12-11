A 19-year-old Yoakum man surrendered to authorities Tuesday night after an arrest warrant was obtained less than a day earlier.
Terano Angelique Arkadie surrendered himself at the Yoakum Police Department and was booked into the DeWitt County Jail at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.
Charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by warrant, Arkadie remained in the county jail as of Wednesday morning. A $50,000 bond was set.
Arkadie is charged with shooting his uncle, John Strait, 41, at a Yoakum home on Dec. 3.
After the shooting, Strait was airlifted a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.
Also Wednesday, Strait "was recovering well" from his injuries, said Police Chief Karl Van Slooten
Van Slooten previously said the shooting was motivated by a family dispute.
