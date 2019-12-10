Yoakum police get arrest warrant for nephew in shooting

Yoakum police obtained an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old nephew on suspicion of shooting his uncle.

Yoakum police obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday for a man they suspect of shooting his uncle a week earlier.

Terano Angelique Arkadie, 19, of Yoakum, is charged by warrant with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Lt. Michael Pierman.

Arkadie is accused of shooting his uncle, John Strait, 41, at a Yoakum home on Dec. 3.

After the shooting, Strait was airlifted in critical condition to a Texas hospital and was in fair condition Dec. 5.

Strait's location and condition were unavailable Tuesday.

Yoakum Police Chief Karl Van Slooten previously said the shooting was motivated by a family dispute.

Tuesday, Pierman declined to explain the circumstances behind the shooting, saying it remained under investigation.

Authorities have yet to locate Arkadie or interview him, Pierman said, adding the department has not identified any other suspects.

Anyone with relevant information about the shooting or Arkadie's location is asked to contact the Yoakum Police Department at 361-293-5234.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

