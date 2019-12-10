Yoakum police are investigating the death of a 1½-month-old child who was found unattended at her mother's home on Sunday.
At 3:51 p.m., police were dispatched to the mother's home, 512 W. Gonzales St. in Yoakum, where they found the child dead, said Police Chief Karl Van Slooten.
"The child was left unattended," he said.
Van Slooten declined to give additional information about the death, saying he needed to protect his office's ongoing investigation.
Police arrested Cheyenne King, 24, charging her with child abandonment or endangerment causing death, Van Slooten said.
Arraigned on Sunday, King had been released from the Lavaca County Jail as of Tuesday on a personal recognizance bond, a jail official said.
Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy ordered by Lavaca County Justice of the Peace Hallie Hall to determine how to proceed with their investigation, Van Slooten said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.