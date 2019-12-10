Yoakum police obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday for a man they suspect of shooting his uncle a week earlier.
Terano Angelique Arkadie, 19, of Yoakum, is charged by warrant with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Lt. Michael Pierman.
Arkadie is accused of shooting his uncle, John Strait, 41, at a Yoakum home on Dec. 3.
After the shooting, Strait was airlifted in critical condition to a Texas hospital and was in fair condition Dec. 5.
Strait’s location and condition were unavailable Tuesday.
Yoakum Police Chief Karl Van Slooten previously said the shooting was motivated by a family dispute.
Tuesday, Pierman declined to explain the circumstances behind the shooting, saying it remained under investigation.
Authorities have yet to locate Arkadie or interview him, Pierman said, adding the department has not identified any other suspects.
Anyone with relevant information about the shooting or Arkadie’s location is asked to contact the Yoakum Police Department at 361-293-5234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.