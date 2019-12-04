Yoakum shooting leaves man in critical condition

Police are investigating the shooting of a 41-year-old Yoakum man at his home on East Hochheim Street on Tuesday night.

 Contributed

Yoakum police are searching for a person suspected of shooting a 41-year-old man at his home Tuesday night. 

At 9:54 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received a 911 call reporting a shooting at a Yoakum home at 111 E. Hochheim St., said Police Chief Karl Van Slooten.

There, they found 41-year-old John Strait injured with gunshot wounds.

Strait was treated by Yoakum emergency medical service and then airlifted to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio in critical condition.

Van Slooten said the shooting was the result of a family dispute but declined to go into detail because the investigation was still in its preliminary stages.

"We need to protect the integrity of the investigation," the police chief said.

Investigators have identified a suspect and criminal charges are anticipated, Van Slooten said.

Wednesday morning, authorities were still searching for that suspect, and no arrests have been made, he said.

Van Slooten said he did not think nearby residents should worry about any continuing danger as the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

