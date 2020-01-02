The shooting of a 17-year-old male reported to Yoakum police on Dec. 30 marks the third in a month.
Just before 5 p.m., Yoakum Community Hospital emergency room personnel contacted Yoakum police about a person who had arrived there with a gunshot wound to his back, said Police Chief Karl Van Slooten.
The teen, who was not named by police, told authorities that he was walking near the 300 block of East Hochheim Street when he heard "two, three or four pops," Van Slooten said Thursday.
After running to a home on the street and asking for help, residents drove him to the ER.
The teen was then taken to San Antonio for treatment. Van Slooten described his injuries as not life-threatening.
It's unclear whether any arrests have been made or suspects identified.
Van Slooten said the shot teenager is not cooperating with police.
"The victim was very uncooperative and even stated he would not answer any further questions," the police chief said.
Officers checked the East Hochheim Street area and found no one who had heard the gunshots.
Additionally, no 911 calls reporting gunshots, or any other evidence for that matter, were identified.
The East Hochheim Street shooting marks the third Yoakum shooting reported in December.
On Dec. 3, a 41-year-old man was shot by his nephew after a family dispute.
That nephew turned himself in to Yoakum police about a week later after an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was issued.
On Dec. 27, two people were shot at Leatherwood Terrace Apartments on Ellen May Road.
Van Slooten has not responded to questions about whether the shootings are related.
