In order to accommodate road construction and repairs at the facility, the Yoakum Solid Waste Transfer Station will close at 3 p.m. Friday and remain closed until Monday.
Additional closings through the month of December will be required and communicated through the City of Yoakum website and through the local newspaper as they occur, according to a news release from the City of Yoakum.
