The Yorktown Historical Society had envisioned refurbishing the town's century-old City Hall and turning the building into a space for community art and education.
But those dreams were smashed Tuesday after a demolition crew toppled the dilapidated building after community members failed to find the necessary funding for renovation.
"To see the building demolished, yeah, it was a stab in the heart," said Beverly Bruns, who serves as the society's president.
Built in 1914, the building, which is located in the 100 block of North Eckhardt Street, entered the society's hands after Yorktown city officials deeded the property to them in 2018.
Although the city officials knew the building had issues, they thought the historical society would best be able to manage the building, said Yorktown native and City Manager John Barth, 32.
But after Hurricane Harvey, damage to the aging building became severe, and contractors estimated restoration would cost about $2 million.
Nevertheless, historical society members sought help for months, hoping to fund renovations through grants or community contributions.
Bruns said the failure to find funding and save the building has personally hurt her.
"I'm extremely upset," she said. "It was a legacy."
Her mother attended school in the building's second floor after its auditorium was turned into a primary school in the first half of the 20th century, she said.
Built during a time of economic prosperity, the city hall served a community once known as an important stop on the way to Indianola, which was once a thriving Texas port.
Since then, growth has slowed, and the town now holds about as many residents as it did during the building's construction.
About 2,000 people did and do call Yorktown home.
Bruns had hoped to not only bring the old city hall back to life but also install a stained-glass window in its top floor in memory of her mother.
She envisioned the second-floor auditorium as a place for community events. She had hoped to keep that floor intact out of respect for its past.
The entire building, she said, could have served as not only a concrete link to the town's past but also a place to educate and entertain its residents.
Some of the events she proposed might have occurred there included community theater, weddings, recitals, piano and orchestra performances, sewing and cooking classes, 4-H meetings and other activities.
Those possibilities went with the building, which had been completely leveled as of Wednesday.
Tammy Bitterly, director for the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, said fundraising within the community could have been possible with more time.
But after Harvey damaged its roof and walls, the building's days were numbered, Bruns said.
"We had periodic rains, and with every rain, more damage took place," she said.
Bitterly agreed, echoing her disappointment. In fact, the women cried together during its destruction.
"It hurts me to see something go, but, at the same time, there has to be more than a few who are taking an interest in it. ... That's what we had to face – reality," she said.
But the historical society is not giving up on the numerous other buildings in town in need of repair, Bruns said.
They continue to hope for raising enough money to buy the town's first post office, a beautiful stone facade building.
"Oh, what a treasure," she said.
After all, Bruns said, preserving a town's history is about bettering its future.
"Every community has a legacy that you want the young people to be aware of," she said. "It’s their heritage, and it’s a rich heritage."
