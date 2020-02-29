The Yorktown FFA Stock Show raised $137,302 for students through the auction on Feb. 8.
This is an increase of $4,755 over last year, said Shelby Stary, who works for Yorktown school district.
About 26 students participated in the show which is made up of Yorktown FFA members.
The following are the students who showed champion and reserve champion animals, what the animals sold for and who bought them.
Steers
Blake Boyd’s grand champion steer sold for $6,000 to Cuero Livestock, DeWitt County Producers Association, Seiler Hay Service, Cuero National Bank, Weber Motor Company and Leske Oil Company.
Brooklyn Corpus’s reserve champion steer sold for $5,100 to Carl Clyne, Laura Sanders and Melissa Alcazar.
Hogs
Jaclyn Gwosdz’s grand champion hog sold for $6,500 to Hilltop Services, and Tommy’s Ag Service.
Seth Hahn’s reserve champion hog sold for $4,250 to DeWitt County Producers Association, Cuero Veterinarian Clinic/Dr. Reitz, Seiler Hay Service and Cuero Livestock.
Goats
Brittan Allman’s grand champion goat sold for $3,300 to D&B Oilfield Services, Citizens Bank, Massey Funeral Home and Watson Agriculture Service.
Jessica Chappell’s reserve champion goat sold for $3,000 to Kirby Jalufka.
Lambs
Arianna Eaton’s grand champion lamb sold for $3,100 to Kirby Jalufka.
Devin Leister’s reserve champion lamb sold for $3,099 to Watson Agriculture Service, Massey Funeral Home, Citizens Bank, D&B Oilfield Services.
