Yorktown Hermann Sons Lodge No. 36 will host a free Independence Day Bash rom 7:30-11:30 p.m. Sunday at the lodge, 225 N. Eckhardt St. in Yorktown.
Stephanie Ross and the Southern Drive Band will perform. This event is free to the public. Food will be provided and drinks will be available for purchase.
For more information contact Deborah Dueser at 361-212-0555.
