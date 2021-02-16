Firefighters struggled to extinguish a Yorktown house fire because of low water pressure caused by inclement weather Tuesday, authorities said.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and was destroyed by a blaze, said Cyndi Smith, the emergency management coordinator for DeWitt County.
The cause of the fire was not known Tuesday. The family that owns the house was connected with American Red Cross and is receiving assistance, Smith said.
Smith declined to provide the address to the home, but said it resides in Yorktown city limits.
"We had several agencies respond to the fire because (firefighters) were having trouble putting out the house with the low water pressure," Smith said.
About 4:30 p.m., Yorktown, Nordheim, Westhoff, Goliad, Weesatche and Cuero volunteer fire departments were called to the scene to help, she said. The home was already engulfed in flames when they arrived, Smith said.
"The home was a total loss," she said.
At 8 p.m., responders were on scene clearing the location of debris and extinguishing hot spots still in the rubble, Smith said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 50,000 households in the Crossroads remained without power. Statewide, more than 3 million people remained without power, according to PowerOutage.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.