Yorktown school district is providing curbside pickup and bus route delivery for meals and instructional materials, accoridng to a news release from the school district.
Here is what will be included for pickup or delivery:
- Materials – (this might include books, assignments, classroom materials, calculators, Chromebooks, etc.) Delivery or pickup of instructional materials for the week will go out on Mondays. Instructional materials that need to be returned to the schools for teachers will be picked up via bus routes or curbside on Fridays.
- Meal Bags – The district will provide breakfast and lunch for delivery or pick up on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Mondays and Wednesdays, you will receive four meals for two days. On Fridays, you will receive two meals for one day.
- Pick-Up – In order to minimize health risks, all meals and materials for pick-up will be done via drive-thru in the Yorktown Elementary School Car Rider pick up line, 416 W. Fourth St. Do not park and walk up to school buildings. The pick-up process begins at 8 a.m. Staff will be available to direct you.
- Buses – Buses are anticipated to leave the campuses around 8 a.m. To receive your materials and meals via bus route have someone available to receive the delivery between 8-10 a.m. To minimize the risk of exposure to staff or families, we ask that no one board the buses. Please approach the bus doors and when they are opened pick up your items and return to your house or car.
Visit yisd.org for updates. For more information or questions, contact the YISD administration office, at 361-564-2252.
