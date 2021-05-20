The Yorktown Independent School District went on lockdown after receiving a potential threat on social media about Thursday afternoon.
About 2:45 p.m., a student in the district received a Snapchat from another student, who was not at school Thursday, said DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen.
Authorities are currently investigating whether the Snapchat was a credible threat, Bowen said.
The student shared the Snapchat with a teacher. The district was then locked down, and law enforcement arrived on campus and all school facilities were secured.
The person who made the threat was taken into custody, according to a press release from the Yorktown Independent School District.
