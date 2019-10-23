Yorktown names homecoming queen

Margarett Anne Broll was named the Yorktown High School Homecoming Queen during the halftime ceremony at the Sept. 13 football game. Margarett, a senior, is the daughter of Rebecca and James Broll, of Yorktown. Margarett was escorted by senior, Levi Romans. Levi is the son of Mary and Paul Romans, also of Yorktown.
