Annette Pokluda, 79, a resident at Trinity Shores of Port Lavaca assisted living facility, has been waving to her son, Greg Janca of Port Lavaca, through her window since quarantine started. She watches the birds gathering at her feeder and calls her son several times a day.
On Saturday morning, she and Janca got to see each other without glass between them at Trinity Shores' "We're Rock'n Quarantine!" drive-thru event. Pokluda blew Janca a kiss as he waved from his pickup truck.
"She misses my hugs and kisses," Janca said. "It is what it is."
Each resident painted two rocks to hand out to family members, public officials and preachers who drove by. Some were decorated with cats and lions, others with phrases like "Jesus loves you" and "Ride the waves."
Trinity Shores marketing director Brenda McMahon said people were encouraged to bring one rock home and place the other out in public. She said the facility is also planning a community scavenger hunt with four bricks painted by residents, starting June 15.
In mid-March, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission advised nursing homes to restrict visitation to essential staff and medical professionals. People over 65 are at a higher risk for getting sick from COVID-19.
This was Trinity Shores' second drive-thru event since then. During the first in late April, residents painted flowerpots which were given out to family members and firefighters.
"The hardest thing for all of us workers is keeping family members apart," said Betty Medlin, the facility's executive director. "We do this for the sake of our residents."
Medlin said Trinity Shores is hosting exercise, craft and cooking classes, bingo nights and shampoo sessions to keep residents entertained. Staff members have been going on shopping runs to buy fresh fruit and toiletries.
Billie Prasek, 89, who raised four children in Tivoli, said Saturday was the first time she has seen her daughter and granddaughter since quarantine began.
Residents sat in lawn chairs, ate popcorn and donuts and sipped on lemonade as "Dancing Queen" and "Happy" played.
Reagan Locky, 7, of Port Lavaca drove through with her mother Kelly to deliver a bouquet of flower to the residents. She received a couple of decorated rocks in return.
"I really like the blue ladybug," she said.
Locky and her mother don't have family at Trinity Shores, but they sang and played the ukulele for residents from their church before the pandemic started. The residents waved in unison as they drove by.
"This is what we do. This is who we are," Medlin said. "These are tough times, but the world is still going and we're still here."
On June 27 at 6 p.m., Trinity Shores is hosting a singing event in collaboration with Alamo Heights Baptist Church.
