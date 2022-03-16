The Goliad County Fair and Rodeo will get into full swing Thursday with livestock judging and continue through Sunday with the pro-rodeo performances.
All events, except for the fair parade, will be at the county fairgrounds.
Broiler and junior commercial heifers will be first to be judged at 1 p.m., followed by turkeys, then rabbits. Swine judging at 7 p.m. will round out the day.
The homemaking division will also be judged Thursday. It will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
Also Friday, lambs will be judged at 9 a.m., followed by goats. Steer judging will be at 1 p.m.
Pee Wee goat judging will be at 10 a.m. followed by the Extra Special Livestock show at 11:30 a.m.
Saturday will have annual fair parade in downtown Goliad at 1:30 a.m., and washer and horseshoe tournaments.
The annual Sale of Champions/Blue Ribbon Food Auction will begin at 1 p.m.
The petting zoo will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the old homemaking building.
The carnival will be open from 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Arm bands are $20 each presale and $25 at the carnival.
The Stace Smith Pro Rodeos will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to the professional cowboys, the rodeo will feature nightly mutton bustin’ for the young children. The older children can compete Friday night in the greased pig scramble or Saturday in the calf scramble.
At the end of the rodeo will be a performance by Cowboy Kenny’s Steel Specialty Act featuring motocross and stunts, said Tylar Dick, rodeo chairperson.
Admission to the rodeo is $15 presale and $20 at the gate Friday and Saturday and $10 presale and $15 at the gate Sunday. Tickets are available at High Brehm in Victoria, Goliad Chamber of Commerce, Goliad Agriculture Extension Office and Ag Med and Supply In Goliad.
A street dance with music by Shane and Renee Total Entertainment will be immediately following the rodeo Friday and Saturday nights. Admission is free.
