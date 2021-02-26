Goliad County deputies have arrested two people on human smuggling charges, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post published Friday.
After stopping a vehicle driving at night without its lights on, deputies determined the vehicle was part of a human trafficking operation, according to the post.
Eric Dominguez, of Mission, and Christian Noyola, of Alton, were arrested and charged with smuggling of humans.
Noyola also was charged with giving a false report to a peace officer.
According to authorities, numerous immigrants who had entered the country illegally were also found during the traffic stop.
The immigrants told sheriff's officials they had been held in a house, been beaten by traffickers, had their personal money stolen by the traffickers and had not been allowed to eat for "an extended period of time," according to the post.
The immigrants also said the men arrested were using illegal drugs while driving, "which may explain why they were driving south without their headlights on when they should have been headed to Houston," according to the sheriff's office.
After providing the immigrants with a hot breakfast, sheriff's officials turned the immigrants over to Border Patrol.
