Texas AgriLife is changing to remain relevant in the growing state.
Region farmers and ranchers heard this message Wednesday at the opening day of the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show in Victoria. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service director Jeff Hyde spoke the agency's future during the noon luncheon.
Hyde discussed several ArgriLife programs, as well as programs the agency is developing for the future.
"Many people who engage with us at events like this obviously know us as agricultural extension, but we do a lot more than that," Hyde said.
The agency's current programs include diet and nutrition education, early cancer detection, natural resource conservation, livestock and crop production and response to emerging issues like drought, wildfires and insect outbreaks, Hyde said.
However, as Texas grows, becomes more diversified and adopts new technology, the agency must evolve, Hyde said.
To better serve Texans moving forward, AgriLife has outlined four goals, Hyde said.
The first goal is recruit specialists to replace workers that the agency has lost over the years due to attrition.
"We've got to make sure we put the best people in those positions," Hyde said.
The second goal is to better coordinate their programs to ensure the agency doesn't have multiple people doing the same work simultaneously.
Thirdly, the agency will work to improve their financial sustainability.
Finally, they will look to improve their operational efficiency.
Hyde said improving the agency's usage of technology to reach Texans will be important moving forward.
"What we do is great," Hyde said. "How we do it is the important part. So, more fully embracing digital technology."
Earlier in the day, Josh McGinty, an AgriLife specialist from Corpus Christi, discussed herbicides and sprayer maintenance.
McGinty stressed the importance of choosing a proper nozzle design for spraying equipment, as nozzles with a higher amount of drift could cause damage to crops.
Jim Bluntzer, of Ander, said he always picked up new bits of information at the show that he either did not know or got to reconsider.
Bluntzer was in the crowd for McGinty's presentation.
"The big thing that brought me out is if you're spraying herbicides you've got to get continuing education, and this is a good way to meet that criteria," he said.
