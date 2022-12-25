For the last 12 years Alonzo Morales Jr. has served as Goliad County Commissioner Precinct 2.
However, with his loss to incoming county commissioner David Young in November his tenure on the Goliad County Commissioner's Court ends in January.
Morales, who also serves as Goliad fire chief, declined to be interviewed regarding his exit from office, but did provide a parting thought to those he served and served with.
"I'm just thankful to have served with the people I have over the years," Morales said.
When Morales was first elected in 2010, he felt the budget was one of the most critical issues facing the county and felt his strong relationship with county officials and his 30-plus years of public service would help him as a commissioner in addressing the issues facing Goliad County.
"I feel that one of the most important duties facing a county commissioner is the proper management and operation of the the county budget," Morales said in an Advocate candidate questionnaire in 2010. "I know taxpayers expect prudent action when it comes to budgets, tax rates and salaries. I will provide the leadership they expect."
Morales defeated a 20-year incumbent Jerry Rodriguez in a Democratic Party primary to earn his seat as the commissioner as the precinct was unopposed in the general election in 2010.
In his 12 years as commissioner, he served through Hurricane Harvey, the February 2021 winter storm and the COVID-19 pandemic.
While serving on the court, he continued as the Goliad fire chief and was named the Texas Firefighter of the Year by the State Firefighters' and Fire Marshals' Association of Texas in 2017.