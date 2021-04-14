Ander-Weser Volunteer Fire Department will host a fundraiser at Buffalo Wild Wings in Victoria, 7905 N. Navarro St., on Monday.
Anyone who eats at Buffalo Wild Wings that day just needs to mention the fundraiser and 10% of their purchase will be donated to the department. To-go orders are also eligible.
Volunteers are working to raise money for large-diameter hoses, nozzles and hand tools to equip the 3,000-gallon tanker it expects to receive through a FEMA grant this spring.
In addition, volunteers are fundraising to replace worn-out equipment on the department’s current trucks.
Donations can also be made by shopping at smile.amazon.com. At no extra cost, 0.5% of each purchase will go toward the department.
For questions about volunteering or donating, contact the department’s president, Mark Jacobs, at 361-405-9392 or email awvfd@ymail.com.
