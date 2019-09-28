Two area men were charged with capital murder Friday in connection with the Sept. 22 shooting death of a Schroeder woman.
Cousins Devon Keith Debord, 22, of Lavaca County, and Christopher Allen Debord, 24, of Victoria County, were arrested and charged with the shooting death of Margaret Ellen Tucker, 62, Schroeder, according to a news release from the Goliad County Sheriff's Office.
Goliad County deputies found Tucker dead in her home on Sept. 22 after she failed to respond to her mother’s attempts to rouse her. An autopsy revealed she had been shot with a small-caliber weapon, according to the news release.
Throughout the week, a team of Goliad County sheriff’s deputies, led by Sgt. Donna Starry, conducted an investigation into the woman’s death. Texas Ranger Drew Pilkington and investigators from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
The investigation revealed that the suspects stole a car and a gun in Victoria County, before the shooting death. Those items were recovered by Goliad County deputies, according to the news release.
Both men have been linked to the death of Tucker.
Both men were arrested Sept. 22, according to the Goliad County jail log. Christopher DeBord, who listed his city of residence as Hallettsville, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, while Devon DeBord, who listed his city of residence as Yoakum, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant charging him with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
