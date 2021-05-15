When Kori Gonzalez attended her first day of two-a-day practices as an incoming freshman at Goliad High School in 1980, she was terrified by the slim 5’3” lady with salt-and-pepper hair who held court in the gym.
Shirley Frnka had been coaching in Goliad since 1961, and she had earned a reputation for being stern and holding her athletes to exacting standards. Those summer workouts were known as “Fort Frnka” because they resembled military boot camp.
“The words you dreaded hearing were ‘On the line, ladies’ because you knew you were about to run harder than you could,’” Gonzalez said.
Frnka’s demanding approach to coaching not only earned the lasting respect of her athletes, several of whom returned to work for Goliad’s school district. It also propelled Goliad to its sole state championship title in girls’ track in 1981, its first state volleyball tournament appearance in 1983 and its first regional basketball tournament appearance in 1984.
On April 30, Frnka died at the age of 83 after 32 years coaching track, basketball and volleyball and teaching physical education classes in Goliad, followed by 28 years of retirement.
Frnka was born in 1937 to Fred and Mary Frnka in Eagle Lake and raised in a devout Catholic home. As a high schooler, she was a star basketball player in an era when girls still played a half-court style with three offensive and three defensive players on each team. She was twice voted MVP of a 16-team tournament in Eagle Lake and once scored 40 points in a single game.
After attending Texas Woman’s University in Denton, where she met her lifelong best friend, Caramae Simmons. Frnka spent a year coaching in New Mexico before Goliad hired her in 1961.
LeAnne Dohmann, who played basketball and volleyball for Frnka from 1985 to 1989, vividly remembers spending hours running back and forth during summer practices in a gym that lacked air conditioning and was “like an oven.” She remembers Frnka as “very stoic,” but said her unrelenting toughness unlocked the best in her athletes.
“I think kids today would go home and cry to mom,” Dohmann said. “She did not allow that type of athlete. She wanted an athlete that wanted the best out of themselves.”
Frnka’s devotion also helped her athletes overcome personal setbacks. When Debra Bauer, who now is the director of special programs at the Goliad Independent School District, tore her ACL during the first volleyball game of her junior year, doctors told her she’d be lucky to return to athletics. But Frnka told her, “You can either let this thing beat you, or you can make something out of it,” Bauer said.
With Frnka’s help, Bauer obtained a track scholarship and was eventually able to play volleyball at UTSA and return to coach multiple sports at Goliad, joining the ranks of future Goliad coaches who would follow the example Frnka set.
“It has transcended decade after decade,” Bauer said. “These young girls don’t know her personally, but through the things we say, the way we coach, you still see a lot of her in that program.”
Peggy Swierc, who worked alongside Frnka as head coach of the Tigerettes volleyball team from 1982 to 1986, said Frnka vocally advocated for women to be treated equally as coaches and hired as athletic directors in an era when women’s sports transformed dramatically.
“She was a pioneer for the majority of us,” Swierc said. “She opened the door for many of us to step through and be able to coach.”
Though she retired in 1993, Frnka remained a regular presence at Goliad sporting events and could often be seen walking around town with Simmons. The two of them enjoyed gardening and watching hummingbirds fly up to the feeders around their home, said her nephew, Jeff Frnka.
In 1998, the school district renamed its annual track meet the Shirley Frnka Relays, and in 2011, the district belatedly hoisted a banner honoring the 1981 state champion track team in its events center.
This year, Goliad’s girls track team placed second at the state championships under coach Stacy Zamzow, its best finish since Frnka was coach.
“She was always around the track, asking how the team was doing, wishing me the best of luck,” Zamzow said. “Now, she’ll get to watch it from the best seat in the house.”
