In keeping with long-standing traditions, many parents snapped photos of their children as they returned to school for the new school year.
As a new photo contest, the Advocate wants to see your back-to-school photos.
You could win a cash prize if you submit one of the top three winning photos.
Submit your photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/contests by 5 p.m. Aug. 28. Then from Aug. 29-Sept. 3, the public will vote on their favorite photos. The top vote-getter will win $200 cash; second place, $100; and third place, $50.
