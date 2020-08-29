GOLIAD — This town loves its oaks.
All over downtown, their vine-covered branches rise skyward and their leafy boughs provide shade. Several trees sit smack dab in the middle of the street, with yellow signs in front reminding drivers to avoid the huge trunks.
"The town grew up around the trees," said resident Judy Bode.
One of the most famous trees in town is the Baptist Oak on South Chilton Street, which marks the site where Goliad's First Baptist Church was founded in the spring of 1849.
When a big branch on the Baptist Oak overhanging the street was damaged by garbage trucks and other large vehicles, Bode brought the issue to the attention of Goliad's City Council and sought someone qualified to restore the tree to health.
"Goliad protects its trees," alderwoman Mary Burns said. "This one is historic."
On Saturday morning, a small crowd gathered to watch as certified arborist John Wood and his crew rehabilitated the old oak.
"This is a preservation project," said Wood, who owns The Tree Amigos, a tree preservation service based out of Corpus Christi.
Wood charged the city a reduced rate of $1,000 for the day's work and said his company was actually losing money on the project. Wearing sunglasses and a neon helmet, he soared above the crowd in a self-operated manlift, carefully trimming dead branches and excess vines.
Wood said there are four key components to rehabilitating the Baptist Oak: trimming the tree's crown, pruning dead wood, mitigating risk to surrounding properties and "air spading," or using high velocity air to blow away compacted soil at the tree's base, thereby giving the roots flaring away from the trunk more room to breathe.
According to Bode, the tree was already threatened by its proximity to an asphalt road when well-meaning residents planted raised beds at its base, compacting the soil underneath to the detriment of the tree's health.
Using herbicide near the base of an old tree like the Baptist Oak is also a "big no-no," Wood said.
Linda Rodriguez, a member of the Main Street Goliad board, said Goliad's pecan, pine and oak trees were one of the first things she noticed when she moved to town from the Rio Grande Valley, where citrus trees are more common. The Baptist Oak, in particular, stood out.
"I moved here in 1979, and of course the tree was already here," Rodriguez said.
