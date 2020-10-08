Texas is a big state — about 800 straight-line miles from north to south and about 770 miles from east to west. It also has a lot of interesting and historic destinations and notable restaurants that take a lot of driving to visit.
Fortunately, one restaurant deemed worthy of “The Texas Bucket List,” a popular television show, is located in the Crossroads. The Blue Quail Deli in Goliad will be featured on the television program this weekend on KAVU at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
The deli, which is owned by Terry and Rob Baiamonte, is known for its cream of jalapeño soup. Ohio native Patti McCraney, the manager and cook, has been whipping it up for Texans since she arrived at the deli 16 years ago. When asked what makes it special, McCraney said the love that is put into it.
“It has a bite to it,” McCraney said. “Usually when people are referred to us, it’s about the cream of jalapeño soup.”
When employees start working at the deli, they sign a legal document that promises they will not reveal the soup’s ingredients, McCraney said. The Blue Quail will be 20 years old in February.
Shane McAuliffe, “The Texas Bucket List” host, ordered the famous soup along with a deli club specialty sandwich when the crew filmed the show at the deli.
“I was a little nervous, but it went OK,” McCraney said.
The cream of jalapeno soup is on the menu every day, but McCraney also makes a secondary soup daily. The specialty sandwiches are served on a variety of breads including wheat and white breads made in-house. The deli also serves paninis and tortilla wraps in addition to cobblers or cookies for dessert.
“The Reubens are popular, the deli club, and the chicken salad — it’s plain with no fruit or nuts in it,” McCraney said. “The roast beef melt is a good sandwich. All of our sandwiches are excellent. Even our BLT is good.”
When the Blue Quail was featured on “The Daytripper” in 2012, another travel television show, the deli was overwhelmed with business during spring break, McCraney said.
“I think our town is special, and I think people who have not been to Goliad are missing out on the historical town,” McCraney said. “I think the Presidio is nicer than the Alamo, and to me, there is more to see here in Goliad with the Presidio, the state park and the Market (House) Museum. It’s just a neat, quaint little town. We roll up the streets around 5 p.m. I love the trees in the middle of the road. It’s just magical to me.”
